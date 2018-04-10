STRAKS Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $838,181.00 and $1,603.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003940 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.05890910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.09436920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.01686980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.02447090 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00199738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00595268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02618570 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 43,068,090 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,763 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject. STRAKS’s official website is www.straks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

