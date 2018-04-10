Streamr DATAcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $557,602.00 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Mercatox and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $54.09 million and $557,602.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 54.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00766870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

