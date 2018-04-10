Stryker (SYK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stryker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5600430629645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,512. The stock has a market cap of $58,133.20, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $626,839.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $9,181,723.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

