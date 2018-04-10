Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,507 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,765.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.04 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

