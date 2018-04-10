Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 11th. Analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat genetic and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

