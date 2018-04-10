Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $50.74 on Friday. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.82, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNHY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 191.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

