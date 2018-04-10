Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,811 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of SHO opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3,341.52, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $290.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

