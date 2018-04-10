Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gramercy Property Trust’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gramercy Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE GPT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,384. Gramercy Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $3,529.19, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 675,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,172,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,252,000 after buying an additional 136,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

