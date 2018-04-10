SuperNET Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:UNITY)

SuperNET (CURRENCY:UNITY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One SuperNET token can currently be bought for approximately $71.26 or 0.01060100 BTC on major exchanges. SuperNET has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SuperNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperNET has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00741647 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00179412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058629 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SuperNET Token Profile

SuperNET was first traded on November 16th, 2015. SuperNET’s total supply is 777,777 tokens. The Reddit community for SuperNET is /r/supernet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperNET’s official website is supernet.org. SuperNET’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperNET is an asset built on the NXT platform and it is a cryptocurrency network that facilitates the creation revenue for developers in the cryptosphere. UNITY, like the coin's ticker itself, plans to unite, spread and empower cryptocurrencies whle still allowing them to maintain their brand freedom and identity. SuperNET's platform allows developers to create, deploy amd integrate new funcionalities and features related to blockchain technology, with of over 15 programming languages at their disposal through a system of plug-ins. Plug-ins can be downloaded and used within the SuperNET client, allowing new deployments to be easily integrated and used by the SuperNET community. SupeNET revenues (from its core assets, advertisements and shared fees) will be distributed as follows:10% for overhead20% for coin communities, according to their proportional contribution5% Nxt core development5% for BTCD stakers10% unallocated, for discretionary spending to maximise the market cap of SuperNET50% will go to SuperNET assetholders using the NXT dividend mechanism. “

SuperNET Token Trading

SuperNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase SuperNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperNET must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

