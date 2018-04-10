Insider Buying: Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,600.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,050.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Paul Colborne purchased 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,700.00.

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,966. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.91.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.80 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.84.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds working interests in the Valhalla/Wembley and Nipisi properties located in northwestern Alberta; the Windfall property located in western Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta covering an area of approximately 122,113 net developed acres.

