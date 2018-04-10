Surgery Partners (SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Benchmark set a $19.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

SGRY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 185,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,449. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $860.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services; Ancillary Services; and Optical Services.

