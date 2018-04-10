3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,160. The firm has a market cap of $1,280.95, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.87 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,204,133 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 446,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,807,983 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 62.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 996,768 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in 3D Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,058,191 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 433,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

