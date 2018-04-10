Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for NMI (NMIH)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned a $20.00 price target by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

NMIH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 329,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,888. The firm has a market cap of $1,153.07, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. NMI has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. NMI had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 31.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for NMI (NMIH)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/susquehanna-bancshares-reiterates-20-00-price-target-for-nmi-nmih.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.