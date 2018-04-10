UBS Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Investment analysts at UBS began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $284.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $237.11 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $271.79. The stock has a market cap of $12,485.15, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $707,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,598.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,673. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/svb-financial-group-sivb-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-ubs-updated-updated.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.