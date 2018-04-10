SCA (SVCBY) & Its Rivals Critical Review

SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SCA to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCA $1.95 billion $16.62 billion 34.03 SCA Competitors $6.60 billion $4.61 billion 24.22

SCA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SCA. SCA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SCA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% SCA Competitors 86.09% 8.75% 3.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SCA has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCA’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 SCA Competitors 3 29 29 2 2.48

As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.54%. Given SCA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SCA pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 49.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SCA rivals beat SCA on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About SCA

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands. In addition, the company offers kraftliner for corrugated transport packaging; container boards; and publication paper for magazines, catalogues, and commercial printing. Further, it provides renewable energy through wind power projects; and marine and land transportation services, as well as manufactures and sells pellets. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

