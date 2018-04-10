Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SWTUY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The stock has a market cap of $4,744.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SWTUY) to “Buy”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/swedish-orphan-bio-swtuy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. Its core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease.

