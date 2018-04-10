Symrise (SY1) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY1. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

Shares of SY1 traded down €1.20 ($1.48) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €64.20 ($79.26). The stock had a trading volume of 464,449 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

