Symrise (FRA:SY1) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.50 ($80.86) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €1.20 ($1.48) on Monday, reaching €64.20 ($79.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,449 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

