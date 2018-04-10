Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Synaptics worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 186.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 385.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,258 shares of company stock worth $1,283,444. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 422,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The firm has a market cap of $1,481.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

