Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syngenta earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4831875769896 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE SYT remained flat at $$92.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. Syngenta has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $43,002.48, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/syngenta-syt-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

Syngenta Company Profile

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products.

Receive News & Ratings for Syngenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syngenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.