Synlogic Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share (SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 108,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,624. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.07, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

