Synnex (SNX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Synnex in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Synnex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Synnex in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE:SNX opened at $96.46 on Monday. Synnex has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3,822.47, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Synnex will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of Synnex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $206,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,983.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $58,765,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,997,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,223,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,900 shares of company stock worth $165,625,452. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synnex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,070,000 after purchasing an additional 269,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synnex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Synnex by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Synnex by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Synnex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

