T. Rowe Price (TROW) vs. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Head to Head Survey

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price 31.07% 25.30% 19.64% Intercontinental Exchange 43.09% 10.83% 2.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price and Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price $4.79 billion 5.35 $1.50 billion $5.43 19.32 Intercontinental Exchange $5.83 billion 7.08 $2.51 billion $2.95 24.03

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price. T. Rowe Price is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. T. Rowe Price pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. T. Rowe Price has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years and Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T. Rowe Price and Intercontinental Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price 1 6 3 0 2.20 Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 10 0 2.83

T. Rowe Price currently has a consensus target price of $110.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $77.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than T. Rowe Price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of T. Rowe Price shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of T. Rowe Price shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

T. Rowe Price has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats T. Rowe Price on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

T. Rowe Price Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It also offers end-to-end data services and solutions to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, NYSE America Options, and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

