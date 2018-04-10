Comparing Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) & Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $236.71 million 3.26 $51.94 million $3.37 15.39 Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 5.21 $5.85 million $0.21 150.33

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.08%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 21.94% 34.16% 23.74% Tactile Systems Technology 5.36% 6.09% 5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Tactile Systems Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Its product candidates includes include EP-3101, (bendamustine ready-to-dilute) for CLL and indolent B-cell NHL; EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency. Its products deliver long-term treatment of chronic diseases. The Company provides its products for use in the home and sells them through vascular, wound and lymphedema clinics throughout the United States. The Company offers a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Its initial area of therapeutic focus is vascular disease, with a focus on advancing the care in treating lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency.

