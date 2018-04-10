TagCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX and YoBit. TagCoin has a total market cap of $290,414.00 and $21.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00747653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006823 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003821 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001819 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00098040 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030427 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

