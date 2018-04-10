Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $4.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 1,953,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.02, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.35.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

