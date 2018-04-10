Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) a $60.00 Price Target

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has been given a $60.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 2,566,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,947.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $791,257,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $543,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $287,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $239,505,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $181,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

