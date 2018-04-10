Target Coin Market Cap Achieves $9.32 Million (CRYPTO:TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $929.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00767142 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

