Taseko Mines (TKO) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$1.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE:TKO traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,013. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.98.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Stuart David Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, insider John Mcmanus bought 29,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,922.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,700 shares of company stock worth $136,127 over the last 90 days.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

