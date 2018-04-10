ValuEngine Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $31.55 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

