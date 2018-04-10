Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) Price Reaches $0.0039 (TSE)

Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) (CURRENCY:TSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) has a market cap of $354,355.00 and approximately $389.00 worth of Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. One Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00682003 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006561 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000615 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00100001 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) Coin Profile

Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) (TSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Tattoocoin (Standard Edition)’s total supply is 90,421,856 coins. Tattoocoin (Standard Edition)’s official website is tattoocoin.net. Tattoocoin (Standard Edition)’s official Twitter account is @DeveloperTattoo. The official message board for Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) is tattoocoin.net/bbpress.

Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) Coin Trading

Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tattoocoin (Standard Edition) using one of the exchanges listed above.

