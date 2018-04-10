TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Taylor Morrison worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Taylor Morrison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS raised Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,616.76, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Taylor Morrison has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $40,702,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

