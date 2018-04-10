TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $139,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $187,358.58, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

