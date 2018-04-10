News coverage about TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6058582754302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Laird Landmann purchased 30,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 138,688 shares of company stock worth $767,122 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tcw-strategic-income-fund-tsi-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.