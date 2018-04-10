TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 1,182,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,511. The company has a market cap of $32,663.45, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,999,000 after buying an additional 570,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,156,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,192,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 152,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 260,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

