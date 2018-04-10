Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Empire from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.45. 115,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1 year low of C$17.43 and a 1 year high of C$26.34.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

