TD Securities Increases Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target to C$3.25

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Horizon North Logistics stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,084. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.38.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.45 million. Horizon North Logistics had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc, a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. It operates through two segments, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and manufactures and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

