The North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:NWC traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.29. 101,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The North West has a 12 month low of C$26.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.74.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$489.80 million during the quarter. The North West had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health products and services; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items.

