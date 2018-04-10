Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $1.60 to $1.20 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

NYSE:EGO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,830.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,908,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 3,705,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,585,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 3,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 6,910,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 3,256,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18,536.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,215,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,203,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,649,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 2,161,634 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at TD Securities” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/td-securities-trims-eldorado-gold-ego-target-price-to-1-20-updated-updated.html.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.