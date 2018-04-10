TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity has a striking earnings surprise history over the four trailing quarters, beating estimates all through. Strong progress on strategic priorities, solid execution and impressive top-line growth are proving conducive to the company’s profitability. The company expects its transportation business to experience significant organic growth, fueled by rise in global auto production. In recent times, Transportation and Industrial Solutions segments of the company are contributing significantly to the operating margin expansion, consequently adding to the company’s strength. Further, the stock has outperformed the industry average over the past six months. However, TE Connectivity is experiencing inefficiencies in its supply chain as it is struggling to meet the demands of its customers. Adverse currency fluctuations and high restructuring expenses might also hurt the company’s performance.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

TEL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33,684.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.12%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 142,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $14,848,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,475,611. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,247,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,425,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,656,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694,901 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,777.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 545,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 516,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,181,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 424,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

