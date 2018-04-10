5,448 Shares in CSW Industrials (CSWI) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CSW Industrials by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $195,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $709.03, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

