14,581 Shares in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 8.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 41.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Trueblue by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Trueblue by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $581,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,014.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trueblue from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 146,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.98, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.14. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

