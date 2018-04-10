5,874 Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (BMTC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, COO Alison Eichert sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $406,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 1,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $883.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.60. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.20%. equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

