20,412 Shares in OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 311,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 386,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,028.18, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

