Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $252,000 Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 499,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HT opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.93, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

