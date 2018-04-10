Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 5,944 Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 43.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,510.38, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $297,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $361,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-258000-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.