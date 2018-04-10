Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (STC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. ValuEngine raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

