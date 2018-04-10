Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 11,509 Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syntel by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Syntel by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syntel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Syntel by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 180,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syntel during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,079.11, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 218.07% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syntel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 257,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $53,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,368. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

