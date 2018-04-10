Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Integrated Device Technology worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDTI. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ IDTI opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.62. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3,917.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian C. White sold 15,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $514,239.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. White sold 23,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $792,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,349 shares of company stock worth $4,747,248 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/teachers-advisors-llc-acquires-2196-shares-of-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-updated.html.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.