Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $23,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,203.62, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $577,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,019. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/teachers-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info-updated-updated.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.